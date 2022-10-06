Celtic injury update emerges and Rangers are ‘keen’ to strike contract deals

Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Thursday

Celtic and Rangers have both suffered Champions League defeats this week.

The Hoops were beaten 3-1 away by RB Leipzig, whereas the Gers were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool at Anfield.

They both return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend against St Johnstone and St Mirren respectively.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Defender latest

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

He hasn’t played for over a month and his absence has been missed in the heart of the defence.

In this latest update by the Scottish Sun, the player has been to see a ‘specialist’ in London which will determine how long he could be out for.

Ex-Hoops man misses out on EFL job

It emerged earlier this week that former Hoops striker Robbie Keane was interested in the Hull City job, as per Sports Joe.

He is eager to get into management following his retirement from the game.

However, the Tigers’ post has slipped away from his grasp with the Championship outfit turning to former Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins.

Rangers keen to keep established players

Rangers apparently want to keep hold of some of their experienced players beyond this season.

The likes of Ryan Jack, Filip Helander, Steven Davis, Scott Arfield and Allan McGregor are all out of contract in June 2023.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke in his column with GiveMeSport, the Glasgow club want some of them to stay:

“Rangers want to keep some of those players as well, though.

“You want established, experienced players in the squad as well as fresh faces. Obviously, Rangers did do quite a bit of business in the summer transfer window to freshen things up.”

Former Gers man to take on Manchester United

Former Rangers winger Brandon Barker will be taking on Manchester United this evening.

He now plays for Omonia and they are in Europa League action against Erik ten Hag’s side.