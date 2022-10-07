The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Friday as the Old Firm rivals prepare for this weekend’s action

Celtic and Rangers both return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend. The Hoops have St Johnstone away tomorrow as they look to bounce back from their loss to RB Leipzig. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, on the other hand, take on St Mirren at home.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Rangers defender in line for new deal

Rangers defender Adam Devine is in line for a contract extension. The 19-year-old has risen up through the youth ranks at Ibrox and has made a couple of first-team appearances.

The Daily Record report that he is ‘set’ to put pen-to-paper on a new deal until the summer of 2025.

Goalkeeper comments after committing his future

Goalkeeper Rory McCrorie has extended his stay at Ibrox. He will be sticking around now under 2025 and has been on the books of the Glasgow side for his whole career to date.

The stopper has told the official club website: “I’m happy to get it done. I love the club. Signing the contract is hopefully a statement of intent going forward for myself and the club.”

Postecoglou latest

Celtic are hoping to tie down boss Ange Postecoglou to an improved deal. The Australian manager has done an impressive job since moving to Scotland last year and won the title in his first season.

According to Football Insider, his side are ‘keen’ on keeping him and have opened talks.

Lennon loses to Manchester United