Former Rangers star handed Serie A chance as Portsmouth boss denies Celtic loan move

A former Rangers star is the subject of surprise offer as English interest in one Celtic youngster is denied.

Former Rangers defender Filip Helander is reportedly set to opt against a return to Malmo and secure a move to Serie A newcomers Cagliari.

The 19-times capped Sweden international was released by Michael Beale at the end of last season after he endured an injury-laden two years at Ibrox and recently discussed his departure in an interview with a news outlet in his homeland.

The defender told Fotbollskanalen: “I haven’t been able to play much football. It’s clear, it takes a toll on you mentally. You go and wait and hope, then things don’t go as you want and so on. Of course it has been (difficult). But that’s football. At the same time, I have had a good time otherwise in life, but of course I would have liked football to be different.”

After spending time training with his first club Malmo, reports in Italy have suggested Helander is now closing in on a return to Serie A after he has spells with Hellas Verona and Bologna prior to his move to Ibrox in the summer of 2019.

Newly-promoted Cagliari, who secured their place in the top tier with a dramatic Serie B play-off final win against Bari, are said to be keen to offer Helander a deal as they prepare to face the likes of Inter, AC Milan and Juventus during the upcoming season.

Celtic prospect’s loan exit talk denied

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has denied he is interested in Celtic youngster Bosun Lawal.

Celtic defender Bosun Lawal has been linked with a move to Pompey with Bristol Rovers also said to been keen. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old joined the Hoops in the summer of 2021 and showed clear signs of progress last season when he scored six goals in 20 appearances for the club’s second string. There have been reports stating Lawal has interest from English League One clubs Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth - but Pompey boss Mousinho has revealed he is unsure where the speculation has come from.