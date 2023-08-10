Celtic ‘enquire’ about ex Chelsea defender as Rangers star’s collapsed move explained

The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines with the next round of Scottish Premiership fixtures fast approaching.

Former Chelsea and Barcelona youth star Xavier Mbuyamba currently plays with Volendam in the Dutch top flight (Pic: Getty)

Rangers kicked off their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Servette last night and now attentions turn back to domestic action.

Michael Beale’s side have their first home match of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season on Saturday with Livingston making the trip to Ibrox while Celtic are on the road on Sunday as they travel to Pittodrie to face Barry Robson’s Aberdeen. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open until the end of the month and there are still plenty of news stories making the headlines as the rumour mill keeps turning.

With Carl Starfelt’s departure from Parkhead expected to be confirmed soon the Hoops are being linked with centre backs and the most recent is a former Chelsea and Barcelona youth star. Elsewhere, the reasons behind a Rangers man’s failed exit from the club have been revealed. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Thursday, August 10:

Celtic ‘enquire’ about ex Chelsea and Barcelona defender

According to Sky Sports News reporter Anthony Joseph, Celtic have made enquiries about the potential signing of two defenders. One is the much publicised Gustaf Lagerbielke and the other is former Chelsea and Barcelona youth star Xavier Mbuyamba.

The 21-year old currently plays for Volendam in the Dutch Eredivisie having spent time in the youth academies at both the Nou Camp and Stamford Bridge. Joseph wrote: “It’s understood enquiries have been made for Elfsborg’s Gustaf Lagerbielke and Volendam’s Xavier Mbuyamba. Reports in Sweden suggest Celtic are further down the line with Lagerbielke.”

Reason why Scott Wright’s move away from Rangers collapsed

Turkish club Pendikspor pulled out of a move for Rangers’ attacker Scott Wright at the last minute due to ‘financial constraints’, per a report from the The Scottish Sun. The former Aberdeen man came off the bench in last night’s 2-1 win over Servette having now joined back up with his Ibrox teammates.