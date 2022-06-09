All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs look to up the ante ahead of next season’s title race.

Celtic and Rangers will now be planning for next season with the celebrations all wrapped up.

The Bhoys celebrated the return of the Scottish Premier League title, while Rangers won the Scottish Cup to get over their Europa League final heartbreak.

Next season, we should be treated to another fine title race as Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Ange Postecoglou dig their heels in further at their respective clubs.

Both clubs will likely strengthen this summer in a bid to keep up with each other, and with that in mind, we have rounded up the latest rumours concerning both clubs:

Siegrist talks

Celtic are said to be pursuing a deal for Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

The Hoops recently lost Vasilis Barkas to Utrecht, and it seems they are likely to replace him, despite the fact Joe Hart is the club’s number one.

According to The Daily Mail, Celtic are eyeing Siegrist as a replacement, and they have already held talks, hoping to complete the free transfer.

Siegrist is out of contract this month.

Scales exit links

Aberdeen are said to be keen to land Celtic full-back Liam Scales this summer.

Scales only has five league appearances to date, and it seems he could be offered the chance of playing more regular football.

According to the Daily Record, Aberdeen are keen, but they may have to wait, with the Hoops not likely to allow a deal until some of their injuries clear up over the summer.

Longelo links

Rangers are being linked with a move for West Ham United’s Emmanuel Longelo by The Sun.

Longelo is a 21-year-old wing-back who is yet to make a senior Premier League appearances for the Hammers.