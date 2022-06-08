All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both sides look to strengthen ahead of next season.

Celtic and Rangers will now be looking ahead to next season as their stars jet off for summer holidays.

Both clubs enjoyed rather successful campaigns, with Celtic winning the Scottish Premier League, while Rangers claimed silverware in the Scottish FA Cup.

The Gers also reached the Europa League final, and they will be keen to build on that success next season in order to wrestle back the league title.

And with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding both clubs.

Matondo battle

One involving both Glasgow clubs. Celtic and Rangers are said to be interested in a deal for Schalke star Rabbi Matondo.

According to WalesOnline, both sides have expressed an interest in the former Manchester City academy star.

Schalke could sell this summer, ahead of Matondo’s contract coming to an end next year, and there is also interest from Club Brugge, according to the report.

Midfielder chase latest

Hoops target Mohammad Abu Fani could well be available this summer, giving them the green light to make a move.

According to the Daily Record, Maccabi Haifa are willing to sell Fani for the right price, with Celtic interested in a move.

The report claims Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Royal Antwerp are all interested in the 24-year-old midfielder.

No McGregor talks

Rangers are reportedly yet to start talks with long-serving goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

The veteran is out of contract this summer, but he did feature regularly this summer, and a decision awaits Rangers.

The Gers need to decide whether they want to keep the 40-year-old around, and Sky Sports say they are yet to begin talks.