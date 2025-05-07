Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers news headlines on Wednesday morning

The summer window is fast approaching and it’s one that Rangers fans hope will marks the start of a new era as 49ers Enterprises finalise a takeover of the club, while Celtic still have unfinished business to take care off this season with a Scottish Cup final appearance later this month.

Both clubs drew 1-1 in the last derby match of the campaign at Ibrox on Sunday and return to action this weekend. The Hoops will also have one eye on next season with manager Brendan Rodgers on the brink of leading the champions to a domestic Treble with Aberdeen standing in their way of Hampden glory.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer news for both clubs on Wednesday morning:

Celtic ‘keen’ on towering Serbian defender

Celtic are "very interested" in teenage Red Star Belgrade defender Veljko Milosavljevic, according to reports.

Max Sport state that the Parkhead side are eager to explore a potential deal for the promising 17-year-old, but have been warned the towering centre-back is not for sale.

However, it’s also noted that the Serbian giants could change their stance with teams in France and England monitoring the situation.

Rodgers has made it clear expects Celtic to strengthen further this summer and Milosavljevic is a player they are tracking closely, having made 15 first-team appearances for Red Star as well as representing his country at under-19s level.

He is understood to have caught the eye after impressive outing in two derby games against Partizan Belgrade.

Ex Rangers and Sunderland keeper to depart EFL club

Former Rangers and Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is set to become a free agent this summer as he prepares to leave Swansea City.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper has spent the past season with the EFL Championship side after departing Ibrox upon the expiry of his contract last summer following a four-year spell. He was signed initially on a short-term deal to provide cover in Wales before agreeing an extension in January.

The Scotland international, who featured in Swansea’s League Cup final win against Bradford City, turns 38 in September and could have a big decision to make over his future once the season has concluded.

He will exit the Swans alongside Cyrus Christie, Kristian Pedersen, Joe Allen and Kyle Naughton, with new head coach Alan Sheehan telling the BBC: "I think we are going to have to get the right blend. I think we are all very clear on that. I think we all agree that we want to bring in potentially really good players, but we want to give them that opportunity to thrive and in order to do that, you have to have the right culture, the right experience and the right blend. We have had meetings already. We want to be aggressive in the right areas of recruitment and try to be aggressive on our targets.

In total, McLaughlin played just 25 times for Rangers across three seasons, spending the majority of his time in Govan deputising for Allan McGregor.