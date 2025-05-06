Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic will compete for inaugural Adidas Trophy against Premier League giants - a week after extending kit deal with the famous sports’ brand

Eddie Howe is relishing a “great opportunity” for his Newcastle United side after it was confirmed the Premier League giants will travel to Parkhead to compete for the inaugural ‘Adidas Trophy’ this summer.

The Scottish champions will face the Magpies in Glasgow’s east end on Saturday, July 19th as part of their pre-season preparations - with both clubs sponsored by the famous German sportswear brand.

The Hoops - who last week signed a multi-million extension with Adidas to be its kit supplier - were rumoured to be looking to arrange a date to host the richest club in England and details of the friendly fixture have now been officially announced.

Over 7,000 travelling Newcastle fans are expected to attend the game which has been scheduled for a 3pm kick-off, with the ‘Toon Army’ returning north of the border for the first time since 2023 when they beat Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox as part of Allan McGregor’s testimonial.

Reacting to the news, both managers have given their take on the fixture...

Brendan Rodgers anticipating ‘great occasion’

Brendan Rodgers’ men will use the match as key preparation ahead of their Champions League qualifier early next season. Newcastle are on the verge of qualification for the group phase, and Rodgers has praised Howe’s side for their own ‘great season’.

In a statement released on Celtic’s official website, Rodgers stated: “I’m really looking forward to this match in the summer and I think it will be a great occasion for both sets of players and supporters, as well as being really important in our build up to next year.

“Eddie and his team, like ourselves, have enjoyed a great season and I know we will face a tough test from a top Premier League side. As Champions, we will aim to enjoy a good pre-season to get us ready for the challenges of next year at home and abroad, and this really exciting match will provide great preparation for us.”

Eddie Howe relishing visit to ‘historic ground’

Howe - who guided Newcastle to their first trophy in 70 years last month - will pay his first visit to Celtic Park since being heavily linked with the managerial job back in 2021 before Ange Postecoglou took charge of the club.

He commented: “Travelling to Glasgow to face Celtic is a great opportunity to test ourselves as we gear up for Premier League and European football next season. We’ll face a top team at an historic ground, with a big away crowd there to support us.”

Newcastle’s last pre-season match at Celtic Park was under Sir Bobby Robson back in 2004 with the two clubs squaring off in Alan Shearer’s testimonial match in 2006.

How can I purchase tickets?

Tickets for the match are on sale now with season ticket holders enjoying priority booking until June 2nd. Prices are as follows:

Adults: £25

Concessions: £17

U13: £12