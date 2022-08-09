The latest Celtic and Rangers news and transfer rumours on Tuesday.

Celtic and Rangers both maintained their unbeaten start to the new Scottish Premiership season by recovering weekend victories.

The Hoops recorded a 3-1 win against Ross County in Dingwall, while the Light Blues ran out 2-0 winners over Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side are in Champions League action this evening as they aim to keep their hopes of reaching the group stage alive.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding the two clubs today...

Celtic submit offer to La Liga side for attacking midfielder

Celtic have submitted an official offer to Barcelona for attacking midfielder Alex Collado.

The talented 23-year-old, who can also be deployed as a winger, has been a regular start for the La Liga’ side’s youth teams and spent the second half of last season on loan at Granada.

Alex Collado of FC Barcelona came close to joining Sheffield United in August: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

A meeting has reportedly been scheduled between Barcelona and the player’s representatives for tomorrow to discuss Collado’s future.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish youngster “will leave on loan soon” but Celtic face stiff competition from Greek outfit Olympiakos to secure his signature.

Collado, who made his first-team debut for Barca in May 2019, previously came close to joining English championship side Sheffield United last summer before opting to stay in his homeland.

Chelsea star ‘interesting’ Celtic

Celtic are among a host of clubs believed to be interest in former England international Ross Barkley.

The Chelsea outcast looks set to leave Stamford Bridge before the end of the transfer window in search of regular game time after he wasn’t allocated a squad number by the Blues this season.

The 28-year-old, who spent time on loan at Aston Villa last term, made just six Premier League appearances under Thomas Tuchel and is entering the final year of his contract.

According to well-respected journalist Simon Phillip, Barkley have several potential suitors including a list of Premier League clubs.

He told GiveMeSport: “With Ross Barkley, he’s got a lot of other clubs interested in him at the moment so it’s not just Everton. He’s got Brighton, Newcastle, West Ham, Aston Villa and Celtic.”

The Hoops could look to add another midfield option this summer but Barkley currently earns a reported £100,000 per week in West London and his wages could prove to be a major stumbling block.

MLS outfit beat Rangers to Gabon international

Rangers won’t be signing Denis Bouanga after the former Saint Etienne striker agreed to join MLS side Los Angeles FC in a deal worth a reported £4million ($5m) according to MLS Soccer.

The Gabon international, who scored 15 goals in Ligue 1 last season, had been attracting interest from across Europe with Rangers, Anderlecht and Club Brugge all tracking the player.

However, Bouanga has opted to embark on a new adventure on the other side of the Atlantic and the 27-year-old becomes the fourth-most expensive signing in the club’s brief eight-year history.

Los Angeles official Will Knutz told the LA Daily News: “We think he’s a natural fit. He’s dynamic, quick, explosive, fast. He works hard.

Saint-Etienne's Gabonese forward Denis Bouanga was reportedly the subject of an enquiry from Rangers. (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

“The French league is a very athletic league. You’ve got some incredibly strong centre backs (in France), so we feel good about his ability to fit in with the group and apply pressure.”

Rangers are understood to have submitted an offer for Bouanga earlier in the transfer window but he will now play alongside star names Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chielleni in America.

Nicholas identifies one key Gers transfer issue

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas has identified one key area of the park that would ‘surprise’ him if Rangers don’t sign another player before the transfer window slams shut.

The ex-Sky Sports pundit believes Giovanni van Bronckhorst needs to address the club’s goalkeeping dilemma after questioning whether Jon McLaughlin is good enough to perform at the top level on the European stage.

Nicholas isn’t convinced McLaughlin is the best option to hold onto the No1 jersey, but accepts Allan McGregor and Robby McCrorie are unlikely to start many games this season.

Writing in his Daily Express column, he said: “Jon McLaughlin was at fault for the first goal (in Belgium). That is acceptable - goalkeepers make mistakes or they keep you in the game.

“In fairness, McLaughlin made a couple of top saves after it. Still, it brings me back to the question I raised a few weeks ago, which is why have Rangers not signed another goalkeeper yet?

“We know Allan McGregor is no longer the answer and Robby McCrorie is clearly the third choice. McLaughlin is good enough domestically but is he a top keeper in Europe?