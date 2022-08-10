Who is Alex Caballo? Celtic transfer target and in-demand Barcelona winger assessed

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is looking to bring in another attacking option this summer.

Celtic are targeting a move for Barcelona attacking midfielder Alex Collado, according to Spanish journalist Albert Roge.

The Scottish champions have so far made Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Daizen Maeda’s stays in Glasgow permanent but are still looking to bolster their midfield options this summer.

Collado has been made available by Barcelona as the La Liga giants look to offload a number of stars on loan in order to get their new signings registered.

The Hoops are understood to have made an enquiry into the 23-year-old’s availability but they aren’t the only club interested in Collago, with reports claiming a number of clubs in Europea including Olympiakos are also keen.

With the Parkhead club competing on four fronts this season, manager Ange Postecoglou wants to ensure he has enough attacking options to call on.

James McCarthy is expected to leave the club before the end of the transfer window, while Tom Rogic has yet to be replaced this summer. Aaron Mooy was brought in but he is expected to feature in a slightly deeper role previously occupied by Nir Bitton.

Who is Alex Collado?

Born in Sabadell, Catalonia on 22 April 1999, Alex Collado Guitierrez is an Spanish attacking midfielder, who can also be deployed as a winger for Barcelona.

The 23-year-old joined their famous La Masla academy in 2009 after stints at RCD Espanyol and CE Mercantil and was a member of the youth team that won the 2017/18 UEFA Youth League, beating Chelsea 3-0 in the final.

He progressed through the club’s youth set-up before making his debut for senior team in May 2019 during a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Collado was named captain of Barcelona’s B team the following season but he has since only managed to make two competitive appearances for the Catalan giants.

Alex Collado of FC Barcelona Picture: Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

After failed loan moves to Club Brugge and Sheffield United, he left Barca’s pre-season training camp in Germany to resolve his future after being left unresigtered for the new season, meaning he couldn’t play until January 2022.

A Spanish youth international at Under-19 level, Collado spent last season on loan with Granada CF - scoring two goals in 17 appearances - and will now look to gain first team football elsewhere.

What has been said about his future?

Collado is believed to have told Barcelona head coach Xavi he wants to leave the club after being deemed surplus to requirements due to the amount of attacking positions at the manager’s disposal.

The left-footed youngster will know he needs regular game time to accelerate his career and he is unlikely to achieve that with his parent club with Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, he is understood to have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him at Barca until 2024, making a permanent move elsewhere highly unlikely.

Xavi has given the green light to let Collado leave on a temporary basis and he is one of a number of players the club are working to find new clubs for.

The winger possesses brilliant technical ability, a great range of passing and dribbling and was one of the standout players for the B team in 2021.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was asked about the prospect of any potential incomings before the end of the window last week and he confirmed the club remain open for business if the opportunity is right.

He revealed: “Yeah I think I’ve said that, while the window is open we’re still active. Nothing definite but we’re expecting if the opportunity arises for the right kind of player we’ll move for it.

“But it also means there could be some people outgoing as well. We have to just stay alert and active.

“Between now and the end of the window, if the right opportunity comes along in the area I feel we need then we’ll take it.”

How likely is the deal to go ahead?

Celtic may have an advantage in the race to sign Collago, with it believed that the player will only join a club that can guarantee European football.

The Hoops are set to enter this year’s Champions League competition at the group stage, while Olympiakos were knocked out in the second qualifying round by Maccabi Haifa last month.

Given his versatility across the front three, Collado would prove to be a very good bargain buy for Ange Postecoglou.