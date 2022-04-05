The ticketless supporter came up with a devious plan to watch his team in action

A Celtic fan left without a ticket for Sunday’s Old Firm clash against Rangers claims to have applied for a Kiosk Assistant job at Ibrox and hid in a toilet cubicle just to watch the game.

The supporter came up with a devious plan to gain access to the stadium by turning up for his shift on the morning of the match.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then locked himself in the toilets until 700 Celtic fans were allowed into the stadium before sneaking out and blending in with the away section.

His efforts were rewarded as Celtic went on to secure a 2-1 victory over their biggest rivals to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to six points.

One Celtic fan wrote on Twitter: “Met a kid yesterday in ground who’d applied for a job as kiosk worker decked out head to toe in work gear and he’d to start at 9am.

“Min he got into ground to work he hid in toilets till Celtic fans got in then was bouncing about with us all day.

“I salute you kid what a move.”

The fan later replied: “Hahahaha here I am m8. Feet are killing me wearing they shoes all day.”

He also posted a series of pictures, including his application form for the role and an image of himself in amongst the Celtic fans with the caption: “Hahaha wit a day I had yesterday. League over.”