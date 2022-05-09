A look at all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as we await the conclusion of the Scottish Premier League and the final of the Europa League.

Celtic are now just one game away from securing the Scottish Premier League title after their comfortable win over Hearts.

Rangers’ win over Dundee United on Sunday means the Hoops will have to wait a little longer to be crowned champions.

But Ange Postecoglou’s men are just one game away from reclaiming the title, and the Bhoys are already in party mode.

Rangers, meanwhile, will be disappointed to have fallen short, but they have a Europa League final to look forward to.

The Gers have defied the odds to secure a major European final, and fans will be counting down the days until their trip to Seville.

In the meantime, we have rouned up all the latest news from the fierce Old Firm rivals:

Jota boost

Celtic are expected to concentrate their early transfer efforts this summer on landing loan star Jota on a permanent deal from Benfica.

And transfer expert Pete O’Rourke believes talks should go positiviely.

“You would imagine there should be positive talks between both parties,” he told GiveMeSport.

“Jota has come out and said he would like to stay at Celtic on a permanent basis, which is good news for them.

“He’s been a good signing since arriving on loan from Benfica.”

Diallo update

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has issued an update of sorts on the future of midfielder Amad Diallo.

Diallo has not featured regularly since his loan move from Manchester United, but he did come off the bench to score over the weekend.

Asked about whether the Gers may keep Diallo for next season and beyond, van Bronckhorst said: “Today we could give a lot of players the chance to make minutes.

“I think Amad is a player who benefits from that. He will get minutes in the last games.

“You could see what he brings to the team. I’m really happy with his performance today and with his behaviour overall. What happens next season, we haven’t discussed his future.

“Once the decision has to be made about what the squad will look like next year, we will also make a decision about who we want to bring on board.”

Contract talks

Rangers are said to be in talks with goalkeeper Allan McGregor over a new contract,

The 40-year-old has impressed this season, but he is out of contract at Ibrox at the end of next month.