Postecoglou has been linked with two Premier League clubs in quick succession.

Australian great Tim Cahill reckons Ange Postecoglou will see out his long-term project at Celtic before stepping up to manage in a bigger league.

The Australian boss has been linked with moves to the English Premier League in recent weeks, with Brighton and Leicester City reportedly interested in approaching the 57-year-old.

The latter currently sit bottom of the table having failed to win a match so far this season and Postecoglou has been tipped to replace former Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers, should the club decide to sack him.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Cahill, who starred for Everton and Millwall during his playing career, believes Postecoglou will have aspirations of managing at the top level but only once he accomplishes his mission in Glasgow’s East End.

He told the Sydney Morning Herald: “If there’s interest now, that means there’s interest later.

“He’s someone that will probably have aspirations of coaching in one of the biggest leagues in the world, but at the same time, he likes to see out projects.

“There’s always going to be question marks asked about jumping to the next level, and it’s just about whether he feels ready to leave one of the biggest clubs in Scotland.

“You see, with Steven Gerrard at Rangers, it’s sort of like a copy and paste - except Ange is on a different level when it comes to the way that he plays.

“That next step will be about making the right decision. You look for longevity, and in football, there’s no guarantee, and to reset up and go again.

“It’s going to be difficult, but a challenge that every coach, I suppose, looks to.”

Meanwhile, Daizen Maeda admits he’s desperate to end his goal scoring drought for Celtic after a frustrating start to the season.

The 24-year-old versatile attacker is currently on international duty with Japan ahead of their friendly matches against the USA and Ecuador.

Hoops star Maeda is expected to feature in head coach Hajime Moriyasu’s final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

striker Daizen Maeda takes part in a training session at the Celtic Training Centre in Lennoxtown

The former Yokohama F. Marinos player, who completed a permanent move Parkhead this summer after joining the club on an initial five-month loan deal, is yet to get off the mark in the Scottish Premiership this term.

His only goal came against Ross County in a Premier Sports Cup tie last month.

Maeda said: “I haven’t scored a goal yet for Celtic in the league this season, but hopefully I can change that soon.

“Celtic are a very easy team to play for. I think I work hard for the team and I like to defend from the front too.