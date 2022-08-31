All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as the Old Firm and the end of the transfer window come into focus.

The Old Firm derby is now just days away.

Celtic have a cup clash to take care of before turning their attention to the big game, but they will already have eyes on their clash with Rangers.

The Bhoys have enjoyed a perfect start to the new campaign, while Rangers have won all-but one, sitting two points behind their biggest rivals.

Meanwhile, the Gers have also qualified for the Champions League group stages.

As the Old Firm draws closer, and so too the transfer deadline, we have rounded up all the latest rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Ajeti latest

Albian Ajeti is said to be seeking a move away from Celtic late in the window.

The Swiss star has struggled since making the move from West Ham two years ago, and his opportunities are going to be very limited this season.

Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph tweeted: “Celtic striker Albian Ajeti is looking to leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

“Celtic will not stand in his way & are open to offers. It’s understood Ajeti hasn’t been convinced by the clubs who have expressed an interest, so far, but knows time is running out.”

Ange’s plan

Celtic star Ange Postecoglou has said the club are working on deals ahead of the deadline.

“There’s things we’re working on in the background in terms of outgoings and incomings,” he has said.

“There’s possibilities still, things working on in the background, both in terms of outgoings and incomings.

“We very well do nothing, we may do a couple of things, there’s still stuff going on in the background, we’ll all find out in the next 48 hours.”

Katic exit

Nikola Katic looks set to leave Rangers as Ross Wilson continues to offload some of the deadwood at Ibrox.

According to Ižak Ante Sučić, Katic is set to join FC Zurich having spent last season on loan with Hajduk Split.