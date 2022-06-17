All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs look to strengthen ahead of next season.

Celtic and Rangers will both be working on new deals as the pre-season grows closer.

Both clubs enjoyed solid campaigns in the season just gone, with Celtic winning the league title and Rangers enjoying cup success.

Given the fine margins between the two sides, both will see it vitally important that they strengthen this summer.

New signings will be on the agenda for both clubs, and progress has already been made on that front, but it’s Celtic who have taken the lead when it comes to summer business, already tying down loan star Cameron Carter-Vickers to a permanent deal.

Speaking of transfers, we have rounded up all the latest news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Siegrist talks

Celtic are said to be in talks with Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Ange Postecoglou is blieved to be keen to improve depth between the sticks, and Siegrest is out of contract this summer.

According to Sky Sports, it is the Bhoys who are leading the race and are now in advanced talks, despite a number of other clubs chasing a deal.

Siegrist is available on a free transfer.

Ramsay links

Celtic are also said to be keen to strengthen their back-line this summer, and fresh reports claim they could move to sign a new Liverpool player.

The Reds recently completed a move for Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay, and The Mirror say the Hoops are now eyeing a loan move for the young left-back.

Liverpool may well send Ramsay out on loan in his first season at Anfield, given he is very unlikely to feature regularly just yet.

Mcgregor offer

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has reportedly been offered a move away from Ibrox this summer.

There is uncertainty aplenty surrounding the veteran goalkeeper, with no real clarity over whether he will retire.