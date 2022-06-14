All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as both clubs look to strengthen this summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers will already be making progress on their preparations for season.

Both sides will have been happy with their respective seasons, but there are still areas both need to improve.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To manage those objectives, both sides will feel they need to add fresh faces to their respective squads.

And with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours.

Jota talks

Celtic are said to be locked in contract talks with loan star Jota.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the Bhoys have agreed a deal with Benfica and they are now discussing contract details with the player.

That suggests good news for the Hoops, who have been desperate to make the Portuguese star’s stay permanent this summer.

Jeazhe latest

Celtic are said to be no closer to sealing a deal for Hammarby full-back Mohanad Jeahze.

Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph has said: “They’ve already approached Mohanad Jeahze at Hammarby, and talks progressed to an advanced stage is what I was told.

“They haven’t gone any further yet, that doesn’t mean the deal is off the cards, it just means nothing has progressed any further.”

Gilmour contract

Rangers have agbeen linked with a move for Chelsea star Billy Gilmour this summer.

Gilmour spent last season on loan at Norwich, and the Gers have been tipped to chase a loan spell of their own.

That may well still be a possibility, but the Scot has been tied down to a new contract at Chelsea, with the Blues activating an option to keep him in place until 2024.

It will be interesting to see what Chelsea do with Gilmour from here, and whether Thomas Tuchel is planning to use him for the coming season.