A look at all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news as we head towards the conclusion of the Scottish Premiership title race.

The Scottish Premiership title race is now meandering to a close following the critical Old Firm clash over the weekend.

Celtic managed to hold on to a point against Rangers to remain in pole position heading into the final games of the campaign.

The Hoops are six points clear of Rangers with just three games remaining, and they are all-but certain to claim the title.

For Rangers, it will now be about pushing their Glasgow rivals to the very end, but they can also begin to plan for next season.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news for both the Gers and Celtic.

Jeazhe interest update

Cetlic’s interest in Hammarby star Mohanad Jeazhe has been all-but confirmed.

Ange Postecoglou is being tipped to add competition at left-back, and Jeazhe has been mooted as a possible option.

In the meantime, Hammarby chief Jesper Jansson has issued an update, confirming there is interest ahead of the summer.

“Nothing new. I know nothing more than what is written in the media,” he said, as cited by Football Scotland.

“There is certainly an interest but I have not heard anything.”

Akouokou interest

Rangers are said to be tracking Real Betis star Paul Akouokou.

Akouojou has not featured regularly for Betis, making just eight La Liga appearances, and he could leave for more regular football.

Spanish outlet Diario AS claim Rangers are closely moitoring the 24-year-old ahead of a possible summer move.

Akouokou is under contract at Betis until 2024.

McPake attracts interest

Josh McPake could be offered a way out of Rangers amid reports surrounding his future.

The youngster is said to be at risk of having his contract torn up as we move towards the summer, but there are now reports of fresh interest.