Celtic and Rangers were back in Scottish Premiership action at the weekend following their European exploits and the gap at the top of the table has been reduced to five points.

The Hoops drew 0-0 at Hibernian on Saturday, handing Philippe Clement’s side the chance to make inroads on the deficit and they did so by staging a dramatic late turnaround to beat Hearts 2-1 at Ibrox on Sunday.

Meanwhile, there is still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines at the start of a new weeks. Here is the latest Celtic and Rangers gossip on Monday, October 30:

Celtic legend ‘itching’ for management return

Celtic legend Scott Brown has revealed he is “itching” for a return to football management after almost two months since being sacked by Fleetwood Town.

The EFL League One outfit ditched the former Hoops captain after a disappointing start to the season, not long after handing the 38-year-old a fresh contract extension in the summer for leading the club to a creditable 13th placed finish and the FA Cup fifth round last term.

Brown has since spent time with his family after losing his job and was on hand to help conduct the Scottish Cup third round draw on Sunday evening at Hampden Park. The ex-midfielder told host Gordon Duncan that he is ready to get back in the dugout.

Reflecting on his period out of the game, Brown said: “It was great to be down and get a great understanding for myself and Steven (Whittaker) to go down to England. We enjoyed it - we had some great times last season, not so many this season but we all bounce back. From now on, I’ll do these things and work with you (Duncan) as a presenter - it’s lovely at this stage.

“I’m getting itchy feet now. It’s been good to have some family time and see the kids growing up - I’ve been away the past couple of years. But now it’s getting back to the stage where I’m looking to get back into that routine.”

Ex-Rangers star discusses possible Ibrox transfer return

Former Rangers centre-back Filipe Helander has refused to close the door on a potential return to Ibrox in the near future after admitting he feels “better than ever” after overcoming his recent injury woes.

The Swedish international’s four-year spell in Govan was thwarted by injuries, which resulted in him making just 60 appearances for the Light Blues, including none in his final season under Michael Beale.

Helander - now plying his trade in Denmark after agreeing a year-long contract with Odense earlier in the summer - admits he now feels back to his best after returning to the national team fold alongside Carl Starfelt and current Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “I’m not aware of the injury I had at all, which is great. And I think I can still achieve a lot in the game. That’s something I have in my mind. I try to set goals in terms of what I want to do. I’m only 30 so hopefully I have a good few years left in me. Because I was out for a long time it’s almost like I feel MORE healthy now.

“It’s about making up for lost time. That’s how I’m trying to look at it. I hope to have a good season here in Denmark and see what happens after that. I’ve only signed a one-year deal at Odense. They weren’t certain whether I’d be fit or not. So it was a good place to hopefully get game time. Could I come back to Rangers for free next summer? You never know…