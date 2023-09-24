The latest news from Celtic and Rangers as the Premiership title battle continues.

Celtic legend Scott Brown has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Championship club Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 55-times capped Scotland international was handed a first step into management in May last year when he accepted an offer to take charge at England League One club Fleetwood Town and led the Fishermen to a 13th place finish in what would be his only season in charge at Highbury.

After losing six of their first seven games in all competitions, Brown was dismissed but could now return to Scotland to take charge at Caley after BBC reporter Iain Auld revealed he was one figure under consideration to be named as successor to Billy Dodds.

He told BBC Sportsound: “You mention about names, I’ve head a few in the build up to this one.

“I’m led to believe there was a board meeting which took place before kick off and the board of directors are keen to make a quick appointment.

“Darren O’Dea is still the one that I think is top of the list here at Caley Thistle but interestingly Scott Brown has been in Inverness this week. I don’t know if he has been up visiting or if he has been in contention.”

Former Rangers star ‘no longer necessary’ at Dutch club

Malik Tillman was left out of PSV Eindhoven’s matchday squad for Saturday’s win over Almere City after the former Rangers loan star ‘overslept’.

PSV's on-loan Malik Tillman talks to former Rangers teammate Ryan Jack at Ibrox last night after the 2-2 draw. Tillman was an unused sub (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The United States international scored ten goals in 28 appearances for Rangers during a season-long loan at Ibrox but returned to Bayern Munich at the end of the season before agreeing to another temporary spell with PSV.

However, Tillman has now ran into trouble with his new manager after he was forced to miss Saturday’s comfortable win.