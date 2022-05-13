A look at all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as the final Scottish Premier League weekend approaches.

Preparations are well underway for the final games of the Scottish Premier League season.

This week is the final weekend of league action, and for Celtic, all concentration will be on celebrating the league title after securing their latest piece of silverware during the week.

For Rangers, it will be all about preparation as they begin to get set for their big Europa League final with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Next Wednesday’s final will be a huge occasion for Rangers, and indeed a huge test, as they look to land European glory and Champions League qualification in Seville.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours.

Legends to leave

Celtic have confirmed two key exits ahead of the summer.

The Bhoys have now confirmed that club legends Tom Rogic and Nir Button will move on ahead of next season.

Rogic has been at the club since 2013, making 165 league appearances, and he will leave the club a year before the end of his contract.

Button will also leave the club a year early having been at Parkhead since the same year, racking up 175 appearances.

Contracts rejected

According to Sky Sports, Celtic made attempts to keep both Rogic and Button, but they saw their advances rejected.

Rogic and Button both have a year remaining on their respective contracts, but they both wish to leave to seek new opportunities.

And according to the report, having been made aware of the duo’s stance, Celtic have respected their wishes and decided not to stand in the way of exits this summer.

Bassey interest

Rangers star Calvin Bassey is said to have become a target for Aston Villa ahead of the summer window.

Bassey, who has been touted as being worth around £10m, has impressed this season, making as many as 48 appearances across all competitions.