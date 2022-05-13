The newly-crowned champions will get their hands on the trophy in front of a capacity 60,000 crowd at Parkhead

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic close out their triumphant 2021/22 campaign against fourth-placed Motherwell on trophy day at Parkhead this weekend.

The Hoops reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title with a game to spare on Wednesday night, meaning this dead-rubber clash will act as a celebration for Ange Postecoglou’s side in front of their home supporters.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Parkhead club will still be determined to end this season on a 32-game unbeaten streak as Postecoglou prepares to rotate his squad once again.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and Callum McGregor embrace as the title is delivered at Tannadice on Wednesday. The two men were monumental in their roles as manager and captain to bringing about the success. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis headed home the goal that secured the title for Celtic during their 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice.

Opportunities could be presented to several players lacking regular game time on Saturday, with midfield stalwarts Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton in line to play their last game for the Hoops ahead of their summer exit.

Motherwell confirmed their place in next season’s Europa League play-offs by defeating third-placed Hearts 2-1 in Lanarkshire on Wednesday night.

The Steelmen remain locked in a battle with Dundee United to finish in fourth spot, with Graham Alexander’s side holding a one-point lead and requiring a win at Celtic Park to guarantee that position.

However, it will be tough for them to beat a Celtic team high in confidence after their midweek title celebrations.

After the game, the Hoops squad will be presented with their winners’ medals by SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and league sponsors Cinch, with skipper Callum McGregor set to lift the trophy in front of 60,000 fans.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs Motherwell kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Motherwell

What: Scottish Premiership (Post-split)

Where: Parkhead

When: Saturday, May 14th – kick-off 12.15pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 11.30am. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99. A pay-per-view option is also available via Celtic TV.

What are the latest match odds?

CELTIC 1/6 | DRAW 13/2 | MOTHERWELL 16/1

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Motherwell?

Full-back Josip Juranovic remains the only noteable absentee for manager Ange Postecoglou with a hamstring issue and it’s unlikely the Croatian will be rushed back for the final game of the season.

Postecoglou rotated his attacking options against Dundee United in midweek as Giorgos Giakoumakis, Liel Abada and James Forrest returning to the starting XI.

With the league title already wrapped up, the Australian could present opportunities to a number of fringe players, with the likes of James McCarthy, Yosuke Ideguchi, Mikey Johnston and Stephen Welsh all vying for game time.

Celtic's: Matt O'Riley (left), Jota and Carl Starfelt celebrate clinching the league at Tannadice on Wednesday night. The 21-year-old maintains the camaradrie between an entire squad that are all friends has been reflected in their Premiership winning performances. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Midfielder duo Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton will depart the club this summer, it has been confirmed.

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander doesn’t have any fresh injury concerns, with just defender Barry Maguire remaining sidelined due to a muscle injury.