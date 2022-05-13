Celtic close out their triumphant 2021/22 campaign against fourth-placed Motherwell on trophy day at Parkhead this weekend.
The Hoops reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title with a game to spare on Wednesday night, meaning this dead-rubber clash will act as a celebration for Ange Postecoglou’s side in front of their home supporters.
The Parkhead club will still be determined to end this season on a 32-game unbeaten streak as Postecoglou prepares to rotate his squad once again.
Most Popular
Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis headed home the goal that secured the title for Celtic during their 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice.
Opportunities could be presented to several players lacking regular game time on Saturday, with midfield stalwarts Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton in line to play their last game for the Hoops ahead of their summer exit.
Motherwell confirmed their place in next season’s Europa League play-offs by defeating third-placed Hearts 2-1 in Lanarkshire on Wednesday night.
The Steelmen remain locked in a battle with Dundee United to finish in fourth spot, with Graham Alexander’s side holding a one-point lead and requiring a win at Celtic Park to guarantee that position.
However, it will be tough for them to beat a Celtic team high in confidence after their midweek title celebrations.
After the game, the Hoops squad will be presented with their winners’ medals by SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and league sponsors Cinch, with skipper Callum McGregor set to lift the trophy in front of 60,000 fans.
We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…
What time does Celtic vs Motherwell kick-off?
Who: Celtic vs Motherwell
What: Scottish Premiership (Post-split)
Where: Parkhead
When: Saturday, May 14th – kick-off 12.15pm.
How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?
Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 11.30am. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.
Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99. A pay-per-view option is also available via Celtic TV.
What are the latest match odds?
CELTIC 1/6 | DRAW 13/2 | MOTHERWELL 16/1
What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Motherwell?
Full-back Josip Juranovic remains the only noteable absentee for manager Ange Postecoglou with a hamstring issue and it’s unlikely the Croatian will be rushed back for the final game of the season.
Postecoglou rotated his attacking options against Dundee United in midweek as Giorgos Giakoumakis, Liel Abada and James Forrest returning to the starting XI.
With the league title already wrapped up, the Australian could present opportunities to a number of fringe players, with the likes of James McCarthy, Yosuke Ideguchi, Mikey Johnston and Stephen Welsh all vying for game time.
Midfielder duo Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton will depart the club this summer, it has been confirmed.
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander doesn’t have any fresh injury concerns, with just defender Barry Maguire remaining sidelined due to a muscle injury.
On loan Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw has drifted in and out of the squad during his six-month stint at Fir Park.