Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic brought the curtain down on their Champions League group stage campaign with their first win in the competition for 10 years against Feyenoord, while Rangers advanced to the Europa League last-16 after beating Real Betis 3-2 last night.

The Ibrox side now turn their attention to the Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday, while the Hoops are in Scottish Premiership action against Hearts at Parkhead on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the January transfer window fast approaching, the rumour mill continues to turn. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Friday, December 15:

Celtic-linked striker transfer fee projected by pundit

Loading....

Abedeen could demand around £5million for top goal scorer Bojan Miovski in January if Celtic come calling for his services, according to James McFadden.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers wants to add more firepower to his squad next month and has been credited with an interest in the North Macedonia international after an impressive 18 months at Pittodrie along with Brondby's Mathias Kvistgaarden. Miovski, who cost the Dons a bargain £500,000 last summer, would be a slightly cheaper option for the Scottish champions and former Scotland star McFadden reckons the North East outfit could land TEN TIMES his initial fee.

Speaking on Open Goal, he said: "Miovski's a player. He's 24 which is a good age. I think, especially in January, £5million for Miovski. Let's say Shankland goes to Rangers and Miovski goes to Celtic. Kevin van Veen will be on his way back and he'll be rubbing his hands together thinking Aberdeen or Hearts."

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Miovski's talents, Faddy added: "If you think about the way Aberdeen are playing as well, they're a lot direct, he's isolated, they're trying to find a partner to play with him.

"He's going into a team if it's Celtic who have Oh and Kyogo who will be away for the Asian Cup so he'll get a run of games in a team that wants to attack and build play. If he gets chances he'll score goals."

Rangers told they 'can't match' Hearts' Lawrence Shankland price tag

Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay insists any club interested in signing Lawrence Shankland in January will struggle to get near their asking price - with the Jambos hopeful of starting contract talks.

The 28-year-old skipper is contracted to the Tynecastle club until the summer of 2025 and despite enduring a brief goal drought, he has rediscovered the eye for goal in recent weeks. The player could hold talks with other interested parties over a free transfer in around a years team if no extension to his current deal can be agreed upon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But McKinlay seemed confident of holding onto their talisman at Hearts' AGM on Thursday, admitting it would take an "exceptional" bid to prise him away from Gorgie next month amid reported interest from Rangers and the English Championship.

He said: "The stats speak for themselves. It would be nice if some others chipped in with some goals but Lawrence is vital to the team. He is not someone I would be looking to sell. I won't give numbers but it would have to be exceptional. I don't even know what that number would be.