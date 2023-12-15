It was a night to savour for Rangers as they qualified for the Round of 16 as group winners

Rangers clinched their first win against Spanish opposition in European competition on Spanish soil - and ended Real Betis' unbeaten home record this season to reach the Europa League round of 16.

On a historic night for the Ibrox club in Seville, Kemar Roofe's sweeping 78th minute goal proved decisive after Abdallah Sima and Cyriel Dessers had twice fired the Glasgow giants in front only for Juan Miranda and Ayoze Perez to hit back for the La Liga side.

In what proved a gripping contest, Gers boss Philippe Clement knew his side required a late winner with Sparta Prague strolling to victory over Aris Limassol in the other Group C tie. Step up Kemar Roofe who came off the bench to force the ball home in a crowded penalty area to spark wild scenes of celebration among the 2,500-strong travelling fans housed in the upper tier of the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

It was in the same city 19 months ago that Rangers fell agonisingly short in their run to the Europa League final. On this occasion, they went some way to banishing those ghosts, albeit in a different stadium on a night that will live long in the memory of supporters, players and coaching staff alike.

Here are some of the reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter):

@CF3Loyal - “What a huge result that is, all things considered. Our squad is injury depleted and Betis are undefeated at home all season. We needed to win and we did it. Top of the group and into the next round of the Europa League. We love you Rangers, we do. The manager deserves huge credit. His subs were absolutely perfect. We're on our way!!!"

@petera1872 - “Absolutely superb! Genuinely wasn't expecting anything tonight and just wanted a decent performance and no injures before Sunday but wow! What a performance!!"

@MajidHaq - “Superb result to quality & something well worth celebrating unlike Celtic's meaningless win yesterday against Feyenoord when they celebrated like they had won the @ChampionsLeague."

@bobtap29 - “Amazing win. Another phenomenal result in Europe. Dublin here we come, hope you are ready!"

@AubsEFC1985 - “Should not be underestimated how much of a brilliant result that is against a very good side especially on home soil. To have the resilience to counter everything Betis threw at them. Get in Rangers."

@SMck_80 - “Some result, just think if we weren't carrying passengers like Lammers what we could do. Give the manager the resources he needs and he'll bring success."

@waynefawcett - “Wow! Sensational stuff Rangers. Even Real Madrid couldn't' beat Real Betis at their ground... What a win in Spain. Bring on the Europa knockout stage after Christmas."

@Alfredobear55 - "Clement doing what Beale could never. Winning when it matters most. What a result and performance from the team. Focus on Sunday now!"

@Bbond006 - "What a result that is!! 2 shockers in all honesty v Aris (Limassol) so to come out on top is a fantastic achievement."