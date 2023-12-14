The 17-year old has been gaining positive reviews for his performances with Rangers B team this season.

A massive few days for Philippe Clement and Rangers kicks off tonight in Seville as they face Real Betis in their final UEFA Europa League group stage match.

The Gers can not only make certain of their place in the knockout stages with a victory but would also go through as group leaders if they do bag the three points. However, any slip up could allow Sparta Prague to overtake them if they can win away to Aris Limassol.

After the drama of tonight has passed, attention turns immediately to Sunday where it's the Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park. The contest is expected to be a fiery one and will present Clement with the opportunity to really bolster the early stages of his managerial tenure at Ibrox by bringing silverware back from the national stadium.

Meanwhile, away from the action on the pitch, there are plenty of big transfer news stories doing the rounds as the rumour mill keeps turning. The future of on loan attacker Abdallah Sima continues to be a major talking point while links to Hearts and Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland persist ahead of the January transfer window.

However, the latest reports concern a current Rangers player who has been earning positive reviews for his performances with the club's B team. So much so in fact that he is apparently attracting interest from clubs in England's Premier League.

Per a report from Football Insider, Arsenal are 'among a number of Premier League clubs' who are said to be 'tracking' goalkeeper Mason Munn. The 17-year old's performances this season have apparently 'put him on the radar' of multiple teams in the English top flight.

