A former Rangers star believes the club will make every effort to secure one of their current stars on a deal after another impressive showing on Saturday.

The ball is back in Celtic’s court today after Rangers cut the gap at the top of the Scottish Premiership to six points yesterday with a 2-0 victory over Dundee United at Ibrox.

The Hoops head to Ross County for a 12 pm kick off today (Sunday, April 2) and Gers’ supporters will be hoping the Staggies can do them a favour and prevent their visitors from reestablishing their nine point lead. It was a solid afternoon in Glasgow for Michael Beale’s side yesterday with bottom of the table United showing up looking to frustrate and hold off the onslaught of the hosts.

In the end it was Malik Tillman who secured the three points for Rangers with a double, scoring either side of half time to bring his tally to six goals in six games and 12 in all competitions this season. The Bayern Munich loanee has quickly established himself as a kaey part of Michael Beale’s set up and latest reports understandably suggest that former QPR boss is keen to strike a permanent deal for the American in the summer.

One former Rangers favourite understands the club’s ‘desire’ to keep a hold of the attacking midfielder long term and was full of praise following yesterday’s result. When asked by fellow former Ger Stephen Thomson on BBC Sportscene if he thinks the club would be successful with a summer bid, Neil McCann said: “I would like to think so.”

