Celtic and Rangers are halfway through a busy pre-season schedule with both managers assessing their pool of players as the 2023/24 season approaches.

The Hoops are touring Japan and have arrived in the city of Osaka ahead of their second friendly match this weekend, while the Ibrox side are preparing to host German outfit Hamburg. We have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding both Glasgow clubs on Friday, July 21.

Celtic midfielder ‘poised’ for transfer exit

Liam Shaw is on the verge of ending his underwhelming spell at Celtic - with Wigan Athletc boss and ex-Hoops star Shaun Maloney reportedly poised to sign the defensive midfelder on loan.

Liam Shaw, pictured in action for Celtic against Real Betis, is closing in on a loan move to Motherwell. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 22-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday youngster was recruited on a pre-contract by the Hoops in March 2021 - just months before Ange Postecoglou arrived at Parkhead as the club’s new manager. Shaw penned a four-year deal but he has made only two first-team appearances for the Hoops and has spent time out on loan initially at Motherwell before heading returning south of the border to join Morecambe last season.

He made 34 appearances in EFL Leage One but couldn’t prevent the Shrimps from relegation. According to outlet Wigan Today, Shaw is expected to agree a deal with the Latics ‘in the next few days’, bringing an end to his spell with the Scottish champions.

It is claimed ex-Hibs boss Maloney was impressed by Shaw’s temporary stint at Morecambe last term and is now likey to make him the club’s seventh signing of the summer transfer window.

Rangers launch ‘improved £5.2m bid’ for Feyenoord star

The Ibrox club have submitted an offer for Feyenoord striker Danilo after Michael Beale made the Brazilian his top signing target this summer, despite revealing he is not the only forward option they are speaking to.

The Light Blues boss is looking to add more firepower to his side’s new-look attack, following the arrivals of Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima. Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak have already headed through the exit door.

Rangers launched an inital £3.5million bid for Danilo last month but that was rejected by the Dutch outfit and reports hinted an improved second bid was being prepared. That now appears to be the case with 1908.nl claiming an offer of around £5.2m has been tabled in an attempt to land the player’s signature at the second time of asking.