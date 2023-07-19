All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the new season draws closer.

Celtic and Rangers are stepping up their preparations for the new Scottish Premiership season which begins on August 5.

The Light Blues hosted Premier League side Newcastle United at Ibrox last night, falling to a 2-1 defeat, while the Hoops lost 6-4 to Yokohama F. Marinos in their first match of their Japan summer tour. We have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding both Glasgow clubs on Wednesday, July 19.

Beale delivers ‘positive’ transfer update on targets

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael Beale has confirmed Rangers are locked in discussions with several striking targets after being quizzed on the club’s interest in Feyenoord star Danilo and Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes.

Rangers manager Michael Beale says the club are going 'hell for leather' to reach the Champions League.

Both players remain firmly on the Gers manager’s wishlist this summer as the Englishman continues his radical squad revamp and he delivered a positive transfer update, hinting at even more new arrivals before their Premiership opener against Kilmarnock in just over a fortnight’s time.

Beale admitted: “Danilo is a player we like, I think a lot of people like him. He’s not the only forward we’re talking to - that seems to be the one that’s been let out. It’s been more public, but there’s no news on it.

“Cifuentes again, is a player that we like and we’re hoping that one can be moved on. I think we need to bring one more midfielder in. He’s powerful, he can work the corridor. He can play deeper or as an eight and make the box as well. But until he’s here, these ones can take a twist and a turn.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked if he expected to have added more additions to his squad before the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season, Beale replied: “Yes, definitely. You can see we did a lot of our work early. The boys have only been back two weeks and we’ve had our first game in front of the public.

“I won’t put a number on how many will come in, the market is moving quite quickly. We have real set targets and we’ve managed to get some done. I am really pleased with the work we’ve done. We will see some outs in the coming days as well. We’re ahead of scheduled.”

Celtic make ‘approach’ for Brazilian attacker

Celtic have made an official approach to Germio for versatile Brazilian winger Ferreira, according to reports.

Football Scotland claim the Hoops have inquired about the 25-year-old attacker’s asking price, with the report stating the player ‘wants a move’ to Parkhead as he enters the final year of his contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brendan Rodgers is searching for a creative flair players who can replace Jota after he completed a shock £25million switch to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Ferreira is viewed as an ideal candidate and it’s rumoured that the Scottish champions would need to spend around £6million in order to land the forward.

The Brazilian Serie A outfit could be willing to cash-in on one of their prized assets now rather than lose him for nothing further down the line, but Ferreira also has interest from clubs in the MLS and Premlier League newcomers Burnley.