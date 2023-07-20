All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Thursday

Celtic and Rangers are in pre-season mode with both managers continuing to assess their pool of players as the countdown to the new campaign continues.

The Hoops are currently touring the Japan for the first time since 2006, while the Ibrox side are on home soil and preparing for their second friendly outing against Hamburg this weekend. We have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding both Glasgow clubs on Thursday, July 20.

English club ‘assess’ Rangers midfielder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leeds United have reportedly joined the transfer race to sign Glen Kamara this summer, with Besiktas also battling to secure the midfielder’s signature.

Light Blues manager Michael Beale indicated there has been plenty of interest in the Finland international in recent weeks and that the club could be tempted to sell the player who endured a frustrating campaign last season.

Kamara, who is valued at around £5million by the Ibrox club, has been limited to a bit-part role since the Englishman replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst last November and Rangers will not stand in his way if the ex-Dundee star wants to move on permanently this summer.

Turkish giants Besiktas recently emerged as front-runners to sign Kamara in a potential loan deal but the Yorkshire Post report English Championship side Leeds have been assessing a move that could well tip the balance in their favour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kamara - snapped up for just £50,000 in 2019 - has spent four seasons in Govan, playing almost 200 games for Rangers. He remains under contract until next summer but the club will sanction a transfer if the right opportunity crops up.

Celtic discussing Tete deal ‘internally’

Celtic have held “internal discussions” over signing free agent Tete this summer after he departed Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Brazilian winger is rumoured be a transfer target for Brendan Rodgers, with the Hoops boss eyeing a potential reunion with a player he previously brought to Leicester City and rates highly.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano informed outlet Give Me Sport that the 23-year-old is on Celtic’s radar, admitting: “They are still discussing internally. I think when you have money, it’s not ady on the market because they know you have an important budget to sign that player. This is why they’re probably taking some time to assess their options and find the best one. Tete could be one of them, but I’m sure he’s not the only one.”

Advertisement

Advertisement