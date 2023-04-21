Everything you need to know to tune into Celtic’s Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell at Parkhead.

Celtic take on Motherwell in their final Scottish Premiership match before the split at Parkhead on Saturday knowing a victory would set them up nicely heading into the five remaining top-six games in May.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are edging ever closer to their second successive league title under the Australian’s leadership and the Steelmen are next up to face the unenviable task of taking on the relentless runaway top-flight leaders as they aim to take another major step towards retaining their crown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hoops raced into a 4-0 lead against Kilmarnock inside 28 minutes last weekend and despite failing to add to their tally after the break and conceding on the stroke of half-time, it was another dominant display as they enjoyed 77% possession.

Kyogo Furuhashi has opened the scoring in both league meetings against Motherwell this season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Eighth-placed Motherwell have moved clear of the relegation zone after an significant upturn in form and results under new manager Stuart Kettlewell, taking 16 points from a possible 24. The North Lanarkshire club will be aiming to frustrate the champions after pushing them all the way on two previous occasions this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about how to catch the action...

What TV channel is Celtic vs Motherwell on? Live stream and kick off time

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When: Saturday, April 22nd – kick-off 3.00pm (UK time)

Odds: Celtic 1/14 | Draw 9/1 | Motherwell 22/1 (*Odds from Skybet.com correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Scottish Premiership clash will NOT be broadcast live. However, Celtic TV subscribers outside the UK and Ireland can stream the match live via their club channel subscription.

BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm on the same night and repeated again on at 7.15pm and 11.30pm on Sunday evening, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

Who are the match officials?

Referee John Beaton will be the man in the middle for Saturday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Alan Mulvanny and Colin Drummond, with Graham Grainger confirmed as the fourth official. Mike Roncone takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by John McCrossan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s the latest team news?

Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers were notable absentees against Kilmarnock last Sunday, with manager Ange Postecoglou citing injury niggles and concerns over the artifical playing surface at Rugby Park behind his decision to leave both players out.

It’s thought that the latter could be set to undergo surgery on a troublesome long-term knee injury in the coming weeks but should be available to feature in this game and possibly against Rangers at Hampden the following week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Postecoglou might opt to keep both players fresh for the Scottish Cup semi-final, while a fitness update is expected on Reo Hatate (muscle) and Liel Abada (knock) at his pre-match press conference on Friday. It’s unlikely the pair will be risked, with James Forrest (muscle) also still ruled out of action.

Motherwell remain without the services of long-term absentee Nathan McGinley, while Jake Carroll (knee), Jon Obika (muscle) and Ross Tierney (groin) are expected to miss out again. Fitness doubts remain over Joe Efford, who hasn’t featured since October due to a thigh problem.

What have both managers’ said?

Ange Postecoglou:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is alert to the prospect of transfer bids for his star players this summer. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has batted away suggestions that Matt O’Riley has not scaled the same heights this season compared to his debut campaign. The midfielder scored a brace against Kilmarnock last weekend and has still made 16 goal contributions this term, but many fans believe his form had dipped over the festive period after sitting on the bench for spell.

The Australian stated: “We work in a public space and that allows people to have an opinion. But as I keep telling the lads the most important opinion, the one that really counts, is the one within these walls. And Matt has had nothing but positive feedback from us.

“I think he’s shown sustained growth this year. It’s his second year playing at such a high level - 18 months, really, given we signed him halfway through last season. He has taken on some enormous challenges this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s played Champions League football, he’s played a couple of different positions for us. I’m delighted that at the age of 22 what he’s achieved for us so far - and there is even more to come. The bottom line is Matt has been outstanding for us.

“I don’t worry about goals and assists. I get it that is what gives them a thrill. What’s more important for us is he’s a big contributor to us being where we are at the moment.”

Stuart Kettlewell:

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell wants to emulate Steve Clarke's Scotland

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stuart Kettlewell reckons the current Celtic squad is good enough to play in a European Final as the Motherwell boss looks to mastermind a shock result against the league leaders this weekend.

He said: “I think this is one of the best sides the Scottish Premiership has seen for several years. I’m a massive Scottish football fan, I have been my entire live, and i think you would pitch this team up there with many other excellent sides.

“We look at Celtic and Rangers sides that have got to European finals, and I would pitch this side right up there with those. It’s one thing to be a good side but it’s another to continually do that throughout 90 minutes, and the full course of a season and cup competitions as well.

“That then becomes a huge challenge for the teams that have to face Celtic What my job is, is to make sure that our players respond to that and they’re well equipped to face it. Of course they’re favourites to win, I don’t think there’s any doubt on that. What I have to do is pay massive compliment to the work they do, the consistency levels that they have.

Advertisement

Advertisement