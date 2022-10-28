All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the two clubs return to league action.

Celtic and Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend after another disappointing week of European action.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding both clubs.

Celtic war chest

Celtic are said to have put aside a healthy transfer pot ahead of the January transfer window.

Advertisement

According to Football Insider, the Hoops have saved up to make sure Ange Postecoglou has money to spend in the winter. Celtic are already looking like very strong title candidates, and they will be hoping fresh additions will be enough to take them over the top. The Bhoys will already be lining up targets, and Postecoglou will be learning what he needs with every passing week.

Yates price

Rangers know how much they will have to pay to land Blackpool talent Jerry Yates. According to Football Insider, the Gers are interested in a move for the striker ahead of the January transfer window.

And according to the report, Blackpool value Yates at around £4million, making the deal an accessible one for Rangers should they decide to pursue a deal.