Celtic prepare transfer ‘war chest’ as Rangers handed ‘£4m price tag’
All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the two clubs return to league action.
Celtic and Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend after another disappointing week of European action.
Both clubs are now out of the Champions League, and Celtic have no chance of reaching the Europa League, while Rangers have a slim chance heading into their last game, needing to turn around a four-goal margin against Ajax. This weekend, it’s back to Premiership action, and Celtic will be looking to protect their four-point lead as they take on Livingston, while Rangers are in action against Aberdeen.
In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding both clubs.
Celtic war chest
Celtic are said to have put aside a healthy transfer pot ahead of the January transfer window.
According to Football Insider, the Hoops have saved up to make sure Ange Postecoglou has money to spend in the winter. Celtic are already looking like very strong title candidates, and they will be hoping fresh additions will be enough to take them over the top. The Bhoys will already be lining up targets, and Postecoglou will be learning what he needs with every passing week.
Yates price
Rangers know how much they will have to pay to land Blackpool talent Jerry Yates. According to Football Insider, the Gers are interested in a move for the striker ahead of the January transfer window.
And according to the report, Blackpool value Yates at around £4million, making the deal an accessible one for Rangers should they decide to pursue a deal.
Yates is tied down to a contract until 2024, so Blackpool are in a strong negotiating position, likely to stick to their price tag. Yates has scored eight and assisted twice in 16 games so far this season. Due to that form, a number of clubs are said to be interested in a deal.