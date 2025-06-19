The Aberdeen cult hero has been discussing his future at Girona after a frustrating debut season in Spain

Former Aberdeen hitman Bojan Miovski has reportedly been told he can leave La Liga outfit Girona this summer - putting Glasgow’s big two Celtic and Rangers on high alert.

According to Radio Girona, the North Macedonia international is among the “main candidates” to be sold by the Spanish side, just 12 months after leaving Pittodrie for a club record £6.8 million fee.

Miovski scored 44 goals in two seasons with the Dons, earning him a big money move to the Spanish top-flight. However, the 25-year-old striker has endured a frustrating debut season at Girona with only four goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

He previously revealed to having more lucrative transfer offers on the table last summer, but opted for a move to the Estadi Montilivi because GIrona offered the best football option and were gearing up for a Champions League assault.

He stated to US sports platform RG: “As a footballer, I always pick my clubs based on my style of play, and Girona was the best option for me. It is important to note, it was not the best financial offer I got. But, as a player, my priority is to develop my game and be at a club where I will play regularly.

“Girona played attacking football. As a striker, I thought that I should join a team that created at least six or seven clear chances for the striker to score. But unfortunately, that was not the case this season and it was the complete opposite compared to last.”

Reports in Spain last week claimed Girona’s director of football Quique Cárcel was due to hold talks with Miovski regarding his future, having played only 20 minutes of their final 10 league games in the club’s battle to avoid relegation.

Celtic and Rangers have both been linked with a move for Miovski in recent transfer windows and will now be keeping a watchful eye over the player’s situation.

Bojan Miovski opens up on Girona future

Speaking earlier this month, Miovski refused to rule out a return to Scotland “one day” as he declared his enduring love for Aberdeen.

“My career will probably last for another 10 years, and I cannot predict the future,” he said. “But I do not rule out the possibility of wearing Aberdeen’s shirt again one day. I was really appreciated within the club, and I love the club as well.

“I felt really good there, and if I return there one day, winning a trophy would be at the top of my list. Aberdeen left a big mark on my career, and I miss a lot of those moments.

“Also, my desire to wear the shirt and my ambition to always score a goal and secure a win played a key role in becoming so loved at the club. And also building up such a strong connection with the supporters. Their fans are unbelievable. I still receive a lot of message from them to this day, which makes me very happy.

“Every player wants to win trophies. I regret I did not manage to lift one during my two years with Aberdeen.”