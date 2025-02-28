The situation has been rumbling on since 2018 but no looks to finally be at end going into the next derby on March 16

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers have finally called a truce with the SPFL to end the away fan lockouts on derby day in Glasgow with travelling supporters officially set to return for the Old Firm fixture next month for the first time in over two years.

Around 2,500 tickets will be allocated to the Ibrox side for the clash at Celtic Park on Sunday, March 16, which will be the biggest away attendance at the game since 2018 when there were 7,000 visiting fans present at each of the derbies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hoops will then receive around 2,000 briefs for their next visit to Ibrox, which will be after the Premiership split, after both clubs agreed on four per cent of each stadium’s capacity.

Away punters were originally due to return for the fixture earlier this season after an agreement was reached with Celtic and the Scottish Professional Football League to reintroduce limited allocations following a full shutout last term.

However, the Parkhead club decided to pull the plug on after indicating they were given no guarantees from Glasgow City Council that required work done to ensure security upgrades, including netting, would be completed in time for the trip across the city to Govan on January 2. As a result, the champions removed the planned away allocation for the Celtic Park clash on September 1.

However, peace talks with the SPFL and Police Scotland had left the door open for the final two head-to-heads of the 2024/25 campaign, provided safety measures were put in place. And those plans have now been rubber-stamped ahead of upcoming league meeting in Glasgow's east end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news has brought an end to the lengthy standoff that has run for seven years when allocations were cut to around 700. The situation eventually led both clubs to decline tickets for each other's stadiums due to safety reasons.

Celtic initially confirmed the news on Friday morning, staying: “We can confirm that following the previous SPFL determination from last year and with necessary requirements being addressed, away supporters will be present at the next two Glasgow derby matches this season at Celtic Park (March 16) and Ibrox. Allocations will be around 4% of saleable capacity at both stadia.”

Rangers then released their own statement, which read: “Supporters will be able to attend our match with Celtic on March 16, with the two clubs agreeing for a reciprocal percentage of tickets to be allocated to away fans. Approximately four per-cent of saleable capacity at both stadia will be given to the visiting club, with everyone at Rangers looking forward to having the backing of our supporters in the East End of Glasgow in just over a fortnight’s time.

“The arrangement will then be repeated for the Old Firm derby at Ibrox following the split. Specific ticketing information will be communicated to eligible supporters in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic ran out 3-0 winners on home soil in the first derby of the season before Rangers beat their arch rivals by the same scoreline in the New Year’s fixture. The only other meeting between the sides came in the League Cup final when Brendan Rodgers’ men lifted the trophy after a penalty shoot-out following a thrilling 3-3 draw at Hampden.