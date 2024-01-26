Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic will look to replace Joe Hart with a new long-term goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, according to reports from Football Insider.

The 75-time England international has enjoyed success in both of his first two seasons at Celtic - winning two Premiership titles, two League Cups and one Scottish Cup under former manager Ange Postecoglou. However, the veteran goalkeeper is approaching the twilight years of his career and has come under fire for some of his performances at times this term.

The 36-year-old’s existing contract at Celtic is due to expire in the summer and it appears unlikely that he will extend his stay beyond that point. It is believed that Brendan Rodgers is eager for a new shot-stopper, but is happy to keep Hart between the sticks for the remainder of the season.

The Hoops were heavily linked with a January move for Romanian international Horatiu Moldovan. However, the former FC Rapid București goalkeeper opted to instead join Atletico Madrid this month.

Football Insider understands that Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is one of the club’s potential targets in the summer, although his price tag may prove a stumbling block in the summer. Other names mentioned include Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher and former goalkeeper Fraser Forster, now of Tottenham Hotspur.

Rangers midfielder warned that he ‘needs to fight harder’ to make Euro 2024 squad

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi has been warned that he is in danger of missing out on this summer’s European Championship in Germany unless he improves his performances at club level. The Romanian international is currently half-way through a season long loan spell at Spanish outfit Alaves after being shipped out by former boss Michael Beale in August.

So far in La Liga, Hagi has made just 14 appearances and just six starts. In that time, he has failed to score a single goal and has provided just one assist. Romania boss Edi Iordanescu is keen to see improvement from a player who once played a key role in Rangers title win back in 2020/21.

Commenting on Hagi, he said: "If Ianis Hagi wants to make a big impression at the Euros and I know all our fans are desperate to see this, then I told him that he has to fight harder and establish himself at his club. He is an important player and I went to Spain to tell him I had faith in him, but he needs to start more games. Unfortunately, we have fewer players at the top level. Ianis is playing in one of the best leagues in the world, but he needs to play more."

Iordanescu added: "There are positive signs, but there are also some negative signs. From the first day when I took over the team I always try to react if we have a problem and that's why I went to see Ianis. I trust him and I went there to give him a message of confidence. I also talked to the coaches at his club. I am optimistic he will play a big part for the club for the rest of the season."