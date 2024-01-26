Celtic star's 'surprise' transfer update after 'talks held'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exit-linked prodigy Rocco Vata is expected to sign a new long term deal to remain at Parkhead beyond the summer, despite holding talks with other clubs.

Vata is a highly-rated right sided forward, who has been tipped for a bright future in the game. He has been a part of the Celtic youth set-up since he was seven years old and followed in the footsteps of his father Rudi when he signed his first professional contract in July 2021.

The 18-year-old has already starred for Celtic’s B team - smashing in 28 goals from 55 appearances in the Lowland League. Such form has earned him recognition at international level for the Republic of Ireland - who he has represented at every age group from U15 to U21.

Rocco Vata during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown

Vata was slowly introduced to the first team set up by Ange Postecoglou last season, making a total of four league appearances. So far this term, he is yet to add to that record in the league, but has reminded current boss Brendan Rodgers of his promise by scoring his first ever senior goal in a 5-0 rout against Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup.

Vata’s long term future at Celtic had been surrounded by uncertainty with his contract expiring in the summer. It is also well documented that the winger has held talks with various Italian outfits including the Cesc Fabregas backed Como FC, along with Bologna and Sampdoria.

Rodgers hinted that Vata was still part of his long-term plans in his post-match press conference against Buckie Thistle. The ex-Liverpool boss singled Vata out for special praise and claimed: “If he keeps a discipline and can keep improving, he may have a chance to be a Celtic player."

In a later interview with the Herald, he elaborated on this point and said: “I believe (he has a contract offer). Here have been chats around that. My focus is purely on the playing aspect, but there will be something there for him I’m sure.”