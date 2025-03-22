Scotland's 'most valuable' players: where Celtic & Rangers stars rank as Liverpool man drops down standings
Celtic and Rangers players feature in the updated list of the ‘most valuable’ Scottish players in world football according to the most recent data from football statistics site Transfermarkt.
Stars from both sides of the Glasgow divide make the top 25 players based on their current ‘market value’ while several former men from both clubs are also prominent. The headline news is that Liverpool full back Andrew Robertson, who had held top spot on the list for several years, has fallen down the rankings to third.
He is replaced at the top by Napoli’s Scott McTominay, who is by far and a way the ‘most valuable’ Scottish player in world football. Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, also playing in Italy’s Serie A with Bologna, takes second spot while Aston Villa’s John McGinn and Brentford’s Aaron Hickey complete the top five.
The 25 most valuable Scottish footballers in world football
Here are the top 25 ‘most valuable’ Scottish players in world football according to football statistics site Transfermarkt:
- Scott McTominay - SSC Napoli - €40.00 million
- Lewis Ferguson - Bologna FC 1909 - €22.00 million
- Andrew Robertson - Liverpool - €20.00 million
- John McGinn - Aston Villa - €18.00 million
- Aaron Hickey - Brentford FC - €18.00 million
- Billy Gilmour - SSC Napoli - €16.00 million
- Che Adams - Torino FC - €15.00 million
- Nathan Patterson - Everton - €15.00m
- Ryan Christie - AFC Bournemouth - €12.00 million
- Kieran Tierney - Arsenal (joining Celtic next season) - €10.00 million
- Ben Doak - Middlesbrough (on loan from Liverpool) €10.00 million
- Ryan Gauld - Vancouver Whitecaps - €7.00 million
- Callum McGregor - Celtic - €6.50 million
- Greg Taylor - Celtic - €6.50 million
- Lewis Morgan - New York Red Bulls - €6.00 million
- Tommy Conway - Middlesbrough - €6.00 million
- Scott McKenna - UD Las Palmas - €5.00 million
- George Hirst - Ipswich Town - €5.00 million
- Andrew Irving - West Ham United - €5.00 million
- John Souttar - Rangers - €4.50 million
- Ross Stewart - Southampton - €4.50 million
- Josh Doig - US Sassuolo - €4.50 million
- Lennon Miller - Motherwell - €4.00 million
- David Turnbull - Cardiff City - €3.50 million
- Jacob Brown - Luton Town - €3.50 million
How Scottish footballers rank against world’s best as former Man Utd man tops list
Scott McTomiany’s market value of €40 million makes him by far in a way the most valuable Scottish footballer according to the data. His valuation is almost double that of second placed Lewis Ferguson’s €22 million.
To put that number in context, the most valuable players in the world according to Transfermarkt is Manchester City’s Norwegian centre forward Erling Haaland and Real Madrid’s Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior who are both valued at €200.00 million. McTominay sits 186th on the list although a number of players are also valued at the €40 million including notable names such as Endrick (Rel Madrid), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) and Noni Madueke (Chelsea).
Former Rangers winger Amad Diallo, who has broken into the Manchester United first team this season, is also valued at €40 million while Tottenham’s James Maddison is the most valuable player at €50 million to have ever played in Scotland having had a loan spell with Aberdeen early in his career.
