Premier Sports has secured the rights to show Scottish Premiership matches. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Scottish Professional Football League has agreed a lucrative new deal with the subscription sports channel

An additional 20 Scottish Premiership matches will be shown live exclusively on Premier Sports from the start of next season, the SPFL has announced.

The subscription-based TV channel, who already broadcast Scottish Cup games and sponsor the League Cup, have won the rights to screen more matches after agreeing a bumper new five-year contract with the league body - taking the total number of games aired live per season in the UK and Ireland up to 80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the Scottish Professional Football League extended their deal with Sky Sports in 2022, with the broadcaster currently showing up to 60 games per season (increased from 48 last year) until 2029. BBC Scotland have the rights to show Scottish Championship and League 1 games on free-to-air platforms, as well as live radio and Premiership highlights.

Premier Sports have acquired the rights as part of a competitive bidding process. It is understood the deal is worth a minimum of £10million to be shared among the 12 top-flight clubs. SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “This is tremendous news for SPFL clubs and supporters alike and means that up to 80 Premiership matches will be broadcast live next season across Sky Sports and Premier Sports. This will be the highest number of live matches ever broadcast from the Scottish Premiership.

“With Premier Sports already having the rights to the Premier Sports Cup and Scottish Cup, they have cemented their place as a key broadcaster of live Scottish football.

“We are extremely grateful to Premier Sports for their increased investment into the game, which will bring an additional eight-figure sum into Scottish football over the next five years, meaning further record-breaking payments to clubs.” Michael O'Rourke, founder of Premier Sports, commented: “We are delighted to strengthen our Scottish football offering to fans in what is a hugely exciting time for Scottish football at both club and international level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad