Celtic and Rangers will face their first domestic cup action of the season this weekend as the two Glasgow clubs enter the 2023/24 Viaplay Cup.

Michael Beale’s side welcome Championship club Greenock Morton to Ibrox in the early kick off on Saturday while the Hoops travel to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock on Sunday. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open until the end of the month with time running out to get deals over the line.

Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Thursday, August 17:

Celtic to ‘open talks’ with star duo amid transfer interest

Per a report from the Daily Record, Celtic are ready to open talks with Reo Hatate and Liel Abada over new contracts. Both players have been linked with moves away from Celtic Park with Hatate tipped as a potential signing target for Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Despite both having time remaining on their current deals, it is claimed that the Hoops want to reward them with increased deals to fend off transfer interest. Abada was also reportedly set to be offered a new deal last season under Ange Postecoglou before talks were shelved.

Rangers ‘eye’ England youth international but face Premier League competition

According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers are tracking Peterborough United midfielder Ronnie Edwards with a view to a potential bid this transfer window. However, they will face major competition for the England youth international from clubs in the Premier League if they do make a move.