The Ibrox side had offered their rivals 708 tickets for the September showdown but that has been turned down.

Celtic have refused to accept their ticket allocation for next month’s Old Firm derby against Rangers at Ibrox as the rumble over ... rolls on

It’s understood that Rangers handed their Glasgow rivals 708 tickets for the Scottish Premiership clash on September 3rd, which is in line with recent allocations in the showpiece fixture.

However, Celtic have informed their rivals they will NOT be taking up the offered allocation in the corner of the Sandy Jardine Stand and Broomloan Stand, meaning there will be no away fans inside the stadium when Brendan Rodgers and Michael Beale square off for the first time.

Hoops chiefs have previously stated that a small allocation is unsuitable and named serious safety concerns as a key factor in their hesitancy to take up the offer. Traditionally, Celtic had been accustomed to occupying the entire Broomloan Road end, housing 7,000, until their allocation was slashed to less than 1,000 in line with other Premiership teams.

At the previous derby held at Ibrox back in January, 700 Celtic fans were in attendance, with one fan injured after being struck with a bottle. In April 2022 at Ibrox, Celtic physio Daniel Friel was also stuck with a bottle thrown from the stands and required stitches to a head wound.

The Parkhead club responded in kind by cutting Gers’ seating space at Celtic Park. While the feud between the two teams took a further twist at the end of last season, when neither side was allowed any away allocation for the final two Old Firm games.

Rangers have previously stated their desire to end the Old Firm lock outs by promising to increase security within the away section, whilst offering a small allocation. But Gers supporters were unable to travel to the away fixture at the end of last season, and they have written to the SPFL to make sure that this is not the case for the away fixture in December.

Rule i27 states that the SPFL board can make a final decision in the event of a dispute.