The first major piece of silverware is up for grabs this summer and 16 teams are dreaming of glory at Hampden Park.

Celtic are the defending champions of the Viaplay Cup. (Getty Images)

Rangers and Celtic continue their road to Hampden glory this weekend as they battle it out for place in the quarter-final of the Viaplay Cup.

Michael Beale’s side are hoping to win the trophy for the first time in 12 years and they host second tier Morton at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Hoops are aiming to win the cup for the third consecutive season and they make the trip to Kilmarnock in an all-Premiership affair on Sunday.

Other notable clashes include Aberdeen’s trip to Stirling, Hearts’ clash with Partick Thistle and all Premiership contest between St Mirren and Motherwell. The Viaplay Cup is the first major piece of silverware available in Scotland this season. But when is the quarter-final draw and how can fans watch it take place?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the Viaplay Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw for the Viaplay Cup quarter-final takes place on Sunday 20 August.

It will be held after the round-of-16 clash between Kilmarnock and Celtic at 3pm.

How to watch Viaplay cup quarter-final draw

The draw for the Viaplay Cup quarter-final will be screened live on Viaplay Sports 1 after the conclusion of Celtic’s visit to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park at 3pm.

Which teams are left in the Viaplay Cup

The Viaplay Cup is synonymous for producing shock exits and top-tier sides like Dundee and St Johnstone have been eliminated from the competition.

Here are all the key fixtures to watch out for in the Viaplay Cup this weekend:

Friday 18 August

Stirling vs Aberdeen - 7.45pm

Saturday 19 August

Rangers vs Morton - 12.30pm (Live on Viaplay Sports 1)

Airdreonians vs Ross County - 3pm

Livingston vs Ayr - 3pm

St Mirren vs Motherwell - 3pm

Sunday 20 August

Hearts vs Partick Thistle - 2pm

Hibernian vs Raith Rovers - 2pm

Kilmarnock vs Celtic - 3pm (Live on Viaplay Sports 1)