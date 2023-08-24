A new winger has been top of Rangers’ supporters wish list this summer following Ryan Kent’s release from the club at the end of last season.

Michael Beale has had a busy transfer window bringing in new faces while also moving others on but many believe the club have still to find a proper replacement for the former Liverpool star who has since joined Turkish side Fenerbahce. However, one former Ibrox favourite was so impressed with a current Gers’ star that he believes that player could be the man needed to fill the void.

Alan Hutton, who was part of the team covering Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven the first leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off round for broadcasters TNT Sports, was speaking to Football Insider and singled out Rabbi Matondo for praise after his impact in last weekend’s Viaplay Cup victory over Greenock Morton. The Welshman would of course go on to score in the European tie later that week.

He said: “I was at the game, I thought he deserved the opportunity to start. When he came on against Livingston he was excellent, he gives you something different that Rangers do not really have at the moment since they got rid of Kent.

“He has got the ability to drive at people and take people on and I was glad to see him included in the European squad for the PSV game because I think he deserved it.”