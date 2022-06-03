All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours as both clubs look to strengthen ahead of next season.

The majority of the Celtic and Rangers stars will already be away on their holidays.

Some players will still have international business to take care of, but others will already be around the world, from Dubai to Marbella, after what was an impressice campaign for both of Glasgow’s biggest clubs.

There was silverware on both sides of the city, with Celtic winning the league title, while Rangers took top prize in the FA Cup.

Improvements will still be desired for next season, though, and here we round up ther latest rumours.

Goalkeeper search

Celtic are said to be eyeing a deal for a new keeper.

According to Football Insider, the Hoops are eyeing a deal for Bosnia international Nikola Vasilj, who currently plays for Bundesliga 2 outfit St Pauli.

Celtic, Wolves and West Brom are all said to be in the market for the 26-year-old, who has caught the eye of a number of admirers with an excellent 2021/22 campaign.

Target speaks out

Reported Celtic target Taylor Harwood-Bellis, the Manchester City defender who spent this season out on loan with Stoke City, has spoken about his future.

“I’ll finish these four games and sit down with the people at City and everyone around me and see what’s best for me and the club,” he told The Times while on duty with England under-20s.

“I’ve always said, there’s only so much training you can do. You can’t replicate that for 90 minutes, the intensity of it, the players you come up against.

“So I feel like I’ve done my year, training with the best players in the world, the best manager in the world, and learnt more in that time than I could ever imagine. But obviously nothing can compare to a game, and different situations, so for me going forward that’s my main aim — just to play as many games as I can.”

McPake update

Rangers could get their wish by offloading youngster Josh McPake this summer.

Reports earlier this summer claimed McPake is no longer wanted at Ibrox, and according to Football Insider, the 20-year-old is now being eyed by Carlisle United.