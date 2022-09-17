All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as both clubs return to SPL action.

Celtic continue to dominate in the Scottish Premiership, while Rangers are back on track.

The Bhoys have been dominant early in the season, while Rangers have stuttered, though Giovani van Bronckhorst’s men did defeat Dundee United on Saturday.

That was a much-needed win for Rangers after the Old Firm thrashing they received, and they followed that up with a heavy defeat to Napoli in the Champions League.

Celtic were also left frustrated in their European outing during the week, but they did at least manage to pick up a point against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both clubs.

Double signing for Celtic

Celtic continue to build for the future, now wrapping up the signings of two youth starlets.

Defender Justin Osagie and midfielder Francis Turley have been snapped up.

Osagie, a 17-year-old prospect, has joined Celtic on a three-year deal from West Ham, while Turley, a year younger, has joined from Glentoran.

The former is a Republic of Ireland under-19s international.

Ange on Abildgaard

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has issued on the fitness situation of Oliver Abildgaard.

“In terms of Oliver, he is a bit different,” he said in his latest press conference.

“He missed all the pre-season and came in late, and wasn’t really training with the team.

“We just need to be patient with him, and we have two weeks of the international break where we can do some work with him, and I think you’ll see more of him post-international break.

Delph links

Rangers are said to be keen on signing former Everton star Fabian Delph.

According to Football League World, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, West Brom and Reading are all pursuing the defender.

But Rangers are also expressing an interest as they consider adding depth to their squad.

Delph is a free agent after leaving Everton at the end of his contract in the summer.

Moore’s criticism

Former Rangers star Craig Moore has criticised his former club’s spending during the summer.

“You can understand when he (Van Bronckhorst) is saying he is going to pick his best 11, whoever that may be, 100 per cent,” he said on Go Radio.

“When you are the manager that is what you need to do. Whoever you think are the best 11, the best prepared for that particular match.

“I think where fans are scratching their heads a little bit is when you bring in and you recruit players you’re looking to improve that best 11. Leon King, who I’m a big fan of, I think he’s a real competitor and has a right chance of having a really good career for himself.

“He comes on in what is a massive, massive game which is great confidence from the manager through to the player to trust him.

“But you’ve got a player who you’ve signed for £4m on the bench. And if he is on the bench, for me, you’re fit and ready to go. And then you’ve got Ridvan Yilmaz who is another £6m. For me, he’s behind Barisic.