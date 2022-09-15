Celtic could not find their way past Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night, and they have been told where they must improve on the back of the draw.

The Hoops took the lead in the 10th minute of their second Champions League clash of the season, with an own goal breaking the deadlock.

But less than 20 minutes later, highly rated Mykhaylo Mudryk scored an equaliser, and Celtic couldn’t find a winner.

That’s despite the Hoops managing more than three times the number of shots as their hosts.

It has been a fine start to the season from Celtic, but they will be disappointed to have not picked up all three points against Shakhtar after a predictable defeat to Real Madrid in their Champions League opener.

The Bhoys will likely have to better RB Leipzig - who they face next in Europe - to progress to the knockout stages, while Shakhtar will likely be their main rival as far as Europa League qualification is concerned.

But to manage that, Celtic are going to have to be much more clinical according to former defender Mark Wilson.

“The chances were there and those are the wee differences at this level, you need to put those away to get maximum points,” Wilson told Sky Sports News.

“I’m sure the Celtic players will hope last night doesn’t come back to haunt them and doesn’t stop them from qualifying out of this group.

Celtic players walk off the field after the 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Marshall Jozef Pilsudski's Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw. (Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images)

“Celtic have got a double header coming up against Leipzig and I think if they take four points from that it sets them up for the return fixture against Shakhtar.

“You just need to go to the Bernabeu and hope to get something, because that’s going to be very difficult.