Celtic and Rangers supporters have had a week away from match action as the Scottish Premiership enjoys a two-week break this winter. Domestic action returns on January 23 and both sides will be looking to strengthen before then as they battle for the title.

Celtic and Rangers have both been linked with several players - some have been linked with both - while there could also be a few exits on the cards at Celtic Park and Ibrox. Here, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the latest reports.

Celtic exit reports

Liel Abada could leave Celtic this month despite signing a new four-year deal at the club. Football Insider reports that the Israel international could depart due to the pro-Palestine rhetoric experienced at Celtic Park on matchdays. Celtic fan group, the Green Brigade, have regularly held aloft Palestinian flags during games and have been warned about doing so. Their continuation to do so could see Abada move on if an acceptable offer is received.

The development comes amid news that a move for Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn is close to being completed. Kuhn's arrival, which is subject to finalising paperwork, could pave the way for Abada to move on.

Johnson competition

Rangers look set to face competition for West Ham United defender Ben Johnson. Football Insider reports that there is genuine interest in the full-back, who could be available on loan, from Ibrox.

But Rangers are not the only interested party, with Leeds United and Sheffield United - of the Championship and Premier League respectively - both in need of defensive reinforcements. Southampton are also named as keen.

