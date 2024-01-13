West Ham transfer could land Celtic cash boost as Rangers target opens contract talks

A round-up of your latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news as Scottish clubs enjoy a two-week winter break

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Premiership hostilities are on pause as Scottish clubs enjoy a two-week break to recharge their batteries. That could afford Celtic and Rangers time headspace needed to recruit players ahead of the run-in - with supporters enjoying the most competitive title race in years.

Celtic sit eight points clear of the Gers during the break but, with two games in hand, that deficit could be swiftly slashed. GlasgowWorld has profiled the latest transfer rumours for both clubs as they regroup following a hectic festive period.

Celtic could cop £10m windfall

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

West Ham’s pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong could see Celtic land a tidy transfer windfall. Reports have linked the Hammers with the Bayer Leverkusen defender in recent weeks.

David Moyes’ side are flying in the Premier League, sitting sixth as they eye their fourth consecutive season with European football. Frimpong would be a welcome addition, with West Ham having cash in reserve after offloading Declan Rice for £100million last summer.

The right-back spent two years at Parkhead and has a reported £35million release clause in his Leverkusen contract. However, an added blow for the Bundesliga outfit, who sit top of the table after 17 games, is how Celtic are understood to have a mammoth 30 per cent sell-on clause - equating to just over £10milion.

Hearts open Shankland talks

Hearts are in discussions with Lawrence Shankland about penning an extension to keep him at Tynecastle, according to the Edinburgh Evening News. Rangers were among the favourites to sign the 13-goal striker, currently top of the Premiership scoring charts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shankland has just 18 months left on his current deal, leading the Gers to believe they could land their man for a cut-price fee. However, reports in Edinburgh now claim he is in talks to sign a new deal.