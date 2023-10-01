Rangers confirm Michael Beale sacking as experienced midfielder takes interim charge

Rangers confirmed the departure of Michael Beale just over 24 hours after Saturday’s home defeat against Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Beale has parted company with Rangers after ‘falling short’ of the expectations put in place by the Ibrox hierarchy.

The former Queens Park Rangers manager took over as Rangers manager in November last year as he returned to Ibrox after working alongside Steven Gerrard during his three-year reign at the club.

“The search process for the new manager is already underway. I wish Steven Davis and the interim management team every success - they will remain in charge for as long as it takes to make the right appointment.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Beale has struggled to make a meaningful impact during his time in charge and Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat against Aberdeen has proven to be the final straw for the Rangers board. The loss was Rangers’ third in seven league games and that left them sat in third place in the Premiership table, three points behind St Mirren and a further four points behind leaders Celtic.

Speaking after the Ibrox defeat, Beale remained defiant, telling the media: It’s early in the season. We’re not the sum of all parts today. I think any reasonable Rangers fan can see that, that we have enough players out.

“But they want to see results. I get it. I understand and understood what I was getting myself involved in but we have to just go and play the next game and we need to make it up to them. We’re not going to be able to change anything in the short term in terms of players coming back from injury or players in the squad because that’s what we’ve got and I think everybody needs to do better.”

However, a club statement released on Sunday night confirmed Beale and his coaching staff had departed the club and explained the reasons behind their decision to bring an end to their time at Ibrox.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It read: “Rangers Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager, Michael Beale.

“The Rangers board would like to put on record their thanks to Michael and his staff for their efforts since joining the club last November. Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.

“Therefore, the decision was reached today to terminate the contract of the manager, as well as the contracts of coaches Neil Banfield, Damian Matthew, Harry Watling and Jack Ade.”

Rangers chairman, John Bennett, added: “I’d like to thank Michael for his dedicated work since he re-joined the club as manager last November. It is clear that results have fallen well short of the board’s, Michael’s and our supporters’ expectations.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bennett also revealed experienced midfielder Steven Davis will take interim charge, starting with Thursday night’s Europa League group stage trip to Cypriot side Aris Limassol. The Northern Ireland international will be assisted by Alex Rae, Steven Smith, Brian Gilmour and goalkeeping coach, Colin Stewart.