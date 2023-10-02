Michael Beale breaks his silence on Rangers sacking with 85-word statement
Michael Beale was sacked by Rangers on Sunday night
Michael Beale has urged everyone involved with Rangers to get behind Steven Davis as interim manager following the former QPR man’s sacking on Sunday night.
The Ibrox club announced they had parted company with Beale following the 3-1 home loss to Aberdeen as a statement said “results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect”.
The defeat to Aberdeen left Rangers in third place with four wins and three defeats to start the Scottish Premiership season. They are already seven points behind Celtic while St Mirren are above them in second with 15 points.
Davis has been named as manager on a temporary basis and is poised to take charge of the Europa League clash at Aris Limassol on Thursday night. Rangers final game before the international break is against St Mirren on Sunday.
Beale has urged everyone to give Davis their backing and insists he still has belief in the squad to achieve something this season.
He wrote on Instagram after his departure: “Thank you Rangers FC to everyone behind the scenes at the training ground and Ibrox, to the board, staff, fans and all the players.
“I will always follow and support the club from afar and wish you every success. Now is the time for everyone to unite fully behind Steven Davis and the team in the coming games.
“There is still so much to play for this season and I have a strong belief in this group of players. Thank you and good luck. MB.”
Davis will take charge for “as long as it takes to make the right appointment” with Rangers chairman, John Bennet, stating on Sunday night: “I’d like to thank Michael for his dedicated work since he re-joined the club as manager last November.
“It is clear that results have fallen well short of the board’s, Michael’s and our supporters’ expectations. The search process for the new manager is already underway. I wish Steven Davis and the interim management team every success - they will remain in charge for as long as it takes to make the right appointment.”