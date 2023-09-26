Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic maintained their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership after cruising to a 3-0 win over Livingston at the weekend, while Rangers head into their Viaplay Cup clash on Wednesday following a shaky 1-0 win over Motherwell.

Meanwhile, transfer rumours have continued to circulate online, with a Celtic attacker hailed as the transfer ‘steal of the century’ and a former Rangers staffer linked with a potential reunion with Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Tuesday, September 26:

Celtic attacker labelled transfer ‘steal of the century’

Chris Sutton is adamant Celtic’s decision to sign Daizen Maeda for £1million is the biggest STEAL of the century - with the Japanese forward starring for Brendan Rodgers’ men in recent games.

The Hoops attacker’s incredible work rate both in attack and defence has earned significant praise from Rodgers following Saturday’s 3-0 win over Livingston in West Lothian. And Sutton claims Maeda is like FOUR signings combined into one - comparing him with Dider Agathe.

He said: “A lot of people will point to the £50,000 it cost to sign Didier Agathe being an incredible bit of business. But to land Maeda for just over a million looks like the steal of the century. He’s about three or four signings rolled into one. What a bit of business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I get the Agathe comparisons because sometimes the final ball is not quite there. But, like him, you simply cannot fault his phenomenal output and his worth to the team. Maeda’s team mates must love him - but opposition players will hate him.

“I know he was linked with a move to Tottenham, but I’m not sure how strong that interest was. There’s no doubt he would be a welcome addition to most sides. And obviously Ange Postecoglou knew what he was going to get when he brought him in.

“If you had 10 Maedas in the team you wouldn’t go wrong. He must be a total nightmare for defenders. He literally never stops. He was relentless for 90 odd minutes at Livingston and still had the power and pace to beat his man for his goal after giving him a head start. He’s been absolutely vital in these games and is worth his weight in gold.”

Steven Gerrard ‘eyes’ reunion with ex-Ibrox backroom staffer

Former Rangers kit coordinator Jim McAlister looks set to be reunited with Steven Gerrard at Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, according to reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ex-Ibrox manager, who worked with McAlister during his spell in Glasgow before leaving for Aston Villa, has approached the former Morton and Dundee midfielder over joining his backroom staff in the Middle East.

The Daily Record claim McAlister would fill a similar position to the one he vacated in Govan earlier this year - a position he held since 2021 as Jimmy Bell’s assistant.