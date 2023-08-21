Jota transfer update as ex-Celtic star’s £25m Al Ittihad move turns sour

Former Celtic winger Jota incredibly looks set to LEAVE his new Saudi Arabian club on loan - just a month after sealing his bumper transfer from Parkhead.

The Portuguese winger has found himself at the centre of a bizarre transfer situation after speculation mounted that the Saudi Pro League outfit have already written off their high-profile £25million signing.

The former Hoops and Benfica attacker has endured a frustrating start to life in the Middle East, making just two league appearances from the bench so far. He was afforded just 15 minutes to impress by manager Nuno Espirito Santo during Saturday evening’s 2-0 win against Al Taee.

Now, according to Saudi transfer insider Muhammad Al-Bakiri, a shock quick-fire loan exit to rivals Al-Shabab could be on the cards for the 24-year-old. It comes just days after Jota was put on high alert amid rumours that Al Ittihad may look to move a number of their foreign players out.

The league states that there must only be eight players per squad from overseas, and Jota could be one of those moved on to facilitate more transfers despite a report from Shoot at the weekend claiming he would be staying put for now.

Speaking earlier this summer about the possibility of the ex-Hoops fan favourite going on loan weeks after penning a life-changing contract worth in excess of £10m-a-year, Espirito Santo said: “Jota needs time. A player with talent and skill, a new team, and a new place, of course, that needs time. As is the case with the rest of the newly-joined players. I would be unfair and unfair if I evaluated the players now. I am a positive person.”

Providing an update on the situation, Espirito Santo stated: “Since the transfer window is still open, we need some players in specific positions. There is a possibility of signing a defender and a winger in the coming days. We will work on bringing in more deals, but this is an internal matter and we won’t disclose who will come and who will leave. The league regulations stipulate the presence of only eight foreigners, and we will try to reduce the number until the end of the period.”

Jota joined ex-Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and ex-Liverpool star Fabinho in headlining a list of big money summer arrivals at Al Ittihad. Club legend Mohammad Nour has explained why he thinks his old side are RIGHT to put Jota up for sale in a savage attack of the player.

He told SBA Sport: “It has been clear through recent matches that Jota is not suitable for the federation. It is better to change it now than start the season with it and failing later. I thank the federation management for its courage in making such a brave decision.”

After leaving Celtic earlier this summer, Jota penned an emotional message to supporters after helping Ange Postecoglou’s side to a historic treble. He said: “No words will ever express how grateful I am for this ride. Let me tell you something...what a f***ing ride.

“I was scared, I had doubts and I didn’t know what to expect from something that in the end turned out to be one of the most beautiful stories ever. People often ask me what is so special about Celtic and I think there’s no straight answer, there’s no fair answer for that. The answer lies in such a deep feeling, a sense, an emotion.

“There is the mystical fog flowing around Celtic Park that induces you to this sense of football edge. This football heritage gave us unforgettable moments. And you can’t just explain it, you need to feel it, you need to respect it. I’m such a lucky man to have lived two years of full excitement and getting to evolve as a football player and as a person.

“To the players, to the staff and for all of the involved departments, a big thank you from me. You guys made me better. To the fans, and I always say this, you guys found a way of loving me more than my previous girlfirends. And I guarantee you that, we were crazy in love. For what matters, I think I have loved you more than them so believe me, I’ll love you for life.

“I have recently learned that happiness is not found at the finishing line, it lies in the path. It definitely lies in the path. i’m grateful for every raindrop in Glasgow, every trip to the Highlands and wow, those were long, every bit of Glaswegian banter and so it goes on, so many stories, so many things to remember.