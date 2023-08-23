There are expected to a at least a few incomings and outgoings at Celtic Park before the summer transfer window shuts next week.

There is now just over one week remaining in the summer transfer window which means clubs across the country are running out of time to get their final pieces of business over the line.

Celtic have already had a busy few months under Brendan Rodgers with the likes of Maik Nawrocki, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm arriving while there have been high profile exits for Jota, Carl Starfelt and others. Another Scottish Premiership club who have been busy are Aberdeen and their latest reported transfer business may impact the immediate future of one current Hoops player.

The Dons have been linked with a move for Celtic defender Liam Scales all summer following the 25-year old Isishman’s loan spell at Pittodrie last season. The former Shamrock Rovers player did feature for the Glasgow club during pre-season but had not made any appearances competitively so far.

A move back to Granite City did look like a possible option for Scales, and it may still be the case, but Aberdeen are said to be ‘close’ to securing the signature of another left sided defender. Finland international is widely reported to be heading to the north east as part of a major three player swoop which also included the capture of Jamie McGrath yesterday as well as striker Pape Habib Gueye.

Jensen, like Scales, is a naturally left footed defender but does appear to be an outright centre back where the Celtic man is arguably stronger at left back. However, Barry Robson’s side also recently announced the signing of New Zealand international left back James McGarry which suggests they are well covered in that position with home grown full back Jack McKenzie and former Celtic man Jonny Hayes also able to cover the role.